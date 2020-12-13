Homeowner arrested for assaulting cops

KUALA LUMPUR: A homeowner in Damansara Damai was detained yesterday for assaulting two policemen on duty.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 2 am incident, the police received a complaint of somebody running amok at one of the residences in the area.

“Upon arrival at the scene the policemen called on the house occupant who is a local man, but the man suddenly acted aggressively by throwing plates in their direction.

“One of the policemen sustained a cut on his elbow, and at the same time, the 48-year-old suspect was also waving a cleaver and a hammer towards the two policemen,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said that the two policemen were left with minor cuts and bruises after struggling to arrest the suspect who acted aggressively, and both were later treated at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

He said that further investigations found that the suspect had more than five past records of criminal and drug cases.

The suspect was remanded for four days and the case was being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

In another case, police arrested a man for driving in suspicious manner along the Federal Highway exiting towards the Sprint Highway, at 3.20 am today.

“The vehicle was subsequently ordered to pull over for inspection and the police ordered the suspect to sit in the passenger seat, but he refused and uttered foul language towards the policeman on duty,” he said.

He added that the suspect was remanded for four days and the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. -Bernama