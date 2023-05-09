Homestay business improves livelihoods of Orang Asli in Pos Hau

GUA MUSANG: The efforts of the Orang Asli from the Temiar tribe in Kampung Redip, Pos Hau to promote their culture while generating income and improving their lives are finally fruitful when outsiders start to visit the village to seek a unique recreational experience.

The village’s homestay manager Razali Ayeh, 48, said he was grateful that local tourists have been coming to his village for the past 10 years, adding that tourists can choose from various overnight packages that are on offer that include outdoor activities.

“Visitors will be introduced to various daily activities, the customs as well as the arts and culture of the Orang Asli such as cooking rice in bamboo sticks, bersewang (a ritual to heal diseases caused by malicious spirit), using blowpipes as well as setting traps to catch small animals in the forest.

“The packages we offer are for three days and two nights at a rate of RM360 per visitor, which includes accommodation and a list of recreational activities,” he told Bernama when met at the village recently.

Razali explained that the villagers worked together, ‘gotong-royong’ style to build 12 homestay units using bamboo sticks, rattans and the leaves of Bertam palm.

“This homestay business has helped in improving the livelihoods of the villagers as it allows us to generate income, where we can also sell our agricultural produce and crafts to tourists,” he said, adding that the business also enables the villagers to learn more about the outside world by interacting with the visitors.

Meanwhile, Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said effective marketing strategies can further promote Kampung Redip as one of the top-rated tourist destinations in the district.

“Therefore, a discussion was held with the village chief and the Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee (JPKKOA) chairman of Pos Hau to plan upgrading works for eight homestay units that are in disrepair and in need of immediate maintenance,” he added. -Bernama