Homestay experience programme in Sarawak generated over RM1.2 mln last year

KUALA LUMPUR: The homestay industry through the implementation of the Malaysia Homestay Experience Programme in Sarawak generated more that RM1.2 million last year with participation of nearly 9,700 visitors, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the turnover for the programme benefited 676 homestay operators in 50 villages registered under the ministry and that before the outbreak of Covid-19, the revenue generated in 2018 and 2019 was in excess of RM4 million.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), with the reopening of domestic tourism activities and interstate travel allowed now, we hope these homestay operators will get better income,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a question from Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) regarding her ministry’s plans to stimulate the ecotourism sector, specifically in Sarawak, during the Question-and- Answer session.

Apart from that, Nancy said several ecotourism clusters in Sarawak with potential to be developed had been identified with Lundu, Sematan, Telok Melano, Tanjong Datu , Bako, Santubong, Kubah, Semenggoh, Bau and Padawan included in them (clusters).

She added that the ecotourism segment was among the main focus of her ministry especially in stimulating domestic tourism in line with the National Ecotourism Plan (NEP) (2.0) 2020-2030.

-Bernama