Homestay operator held for bribing municipal officer: MACC

JOHOR BARU: The Kluang branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a homestay operator yesterday who they believed was giving bribe to a Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement assistant.

According to a source, the suspect, a 29-year-old man was held at MACC’s Kluang office at about 4pm when he turned up to give his statement on the case.

His arrest was to assist investigation conducted under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a fine five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher and jail not more than 10 years.

The source said, the suspect had offered RM3,000 to an MPK enforcement assistant as inducement to cancel three MPK compounds for offences under the MPK Licensing By-law and the Street, Drainage and Building Act.

The offences were related the failure to display a MPK licence, constructing a building structure without MPK approval and using agricultural land other than the original purpose (homestead / chalet).

The overall compound was RM2,500.

The source added that the bribe was also as an inducement so that MPK did not disturb his premises in future.

Johor MACC director, Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest. - Bernama