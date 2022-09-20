Honda Malaysia recalls 702 units of vehicles as a precautionary safety measure

KUALA LUMPUR: Honda Malaysia is recalling the City Hybrid 2021 model and Civic 2022 model as a precautionary safety measure.

In a statement today, it said a total of 630 units of City Hybrid 2021 are being recalled to replace the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) camera that is fitted in the front windscreen, as the camera may not be operating properly and cause the ADAS to be inactive when driving.

“Meanwhile, 72 units of Civic 2022 are involved in the measure to rectify the welding point at the slide adjuster in the driver seat.

“This may cause the driver’s seat to not be fixed in position when driving and may compromise the seatbelt protection for the driver,” said Honda Malaysia.

The company said that inspection, repair and replacement of the affected parts are free of charge and all costs related to this recall activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

As of today, the company said there have been no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia.

“Honda Malaysia encourages customers to download and update their details via the HondaTouch mobile application for further verification and customers will be informed via notification letters or they can also contact any Honda authorised dealer.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to affected customers and would like to reassure that other current production and selling models are not affected,” it said.

Vehicle owners can obtain information or check their vehicle status on this product recall by calling Honda Malaysia’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020 or logging on to productrecall.honda.com.my. - Bernama