Honda Malaysia sacks staff over insensitive comment on fireman’s death

PUTRAJAYA: Honda Malaysia’s dealer in Sri Utama Auto Malaysia Sdn Bhd has terminated the services of an employee who recently posted an insensitive comment on the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Sri Utama Auto Malaysia Sdn Bhd director Wong Chee Keong said in a statement today the decision was made upon concluding an internal investigation into the staff, whose controversial comments went viral.

“On behalf of Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd, I would like to update that upon concluding the internal investigation and the said employee found to have breached the company’s policy with her misconduct, the said employee’s with Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd has been terminated with immediate effect,“ Wong stated.

Muhammad Adib succumbed to his injuries at 9.41pm at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Dec 17 after fighting for his life for the past three weeks. He was assaulted while on duty during the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple riot in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27.