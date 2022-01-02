Honesty, integrity firm beliefs of outgoing CPO Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: Integrity, honesty, courage, fairness and prudence have always been the virtues advocated by outgoing Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, despite the various challenges throughout his service in the state.

Ayob Khan, 56, said he was able to overcome the challenges and fulfill the responsibilities of his job position with the support of everyone especially the officers and staff of the Johor police force.

“Since the very beginning when I was posted here, I had always always emphasised the need to maintain a reputation for integrity, reliability, firmness and fairness even though we may be challenged, criticised, condemned or even threatened.

“There should be a zero tolerance approach in dealing with those involved in corruption, misconduct, abetment or criminal conspiracy, drugs or misuse of power,“ he said in his speech at the Johor police monthly assembly and duty handover ceremony at the Johor Police Headquarters here today.

The ceremony witnessed by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Sri Abd Jalil Hassan, saw Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin taking over as the acting Johor police chief for two weeks, before the post is taken over by Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

Ayob Khan, who is expected to report for his new post as Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director on Jan 25, said every success achieved during his 22 months stint in the state was attributed to the determination and strong support of the Johor police contingent.

“This had gained the confidence of all levels of society and led to good police-community relationship,” he said adding that there were also shortcomings which could be improved over time.

Ayob Khan also expressed his appreciation to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and all parties for their trust, cooperation and support throughout his tenure as the Johor police chief. - Bernama