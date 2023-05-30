Honey collector falls to death off tualang tree

GUA MUSANG: A honey collector died after falling from a tualang tree about 30 metres high while trying to collect bee hives in the forest of Kampung Meranto, here, yesterday.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, Abdullah Che Nah, 35, was said to have gone looking for bee hives with two of his friends at 12.18 am last night.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had climbed the tualang tree but slipped and fell on the roots of the tree and lost consciousness.

“Two of his friends then rushed to the Bertam Police Station to lodge a police report and the results of the inspection at the scene found that there was no element of crime on the victim,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem before being handed over to family members and the case was classified as sudden death. - Bernama