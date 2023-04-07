Honey collector found dead in tree

KOTA BHARU: A man who went to collect honey was found dead in a tree in an incident in Kampung Chabang Tungkak in Pasir Puteh yesterday.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin said the department received a call at 1.09 pm that the 62-year-old victim was stuck in a tree at a height of about 25 metres.

“Firemen who went to the scene found him unconscious.

“The victim was brought down at 7.20 pm where he was confirmed dead by paramedics,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It was learned that efforts to bring the victim down took hours due to the height of the tree and the surrounding hilly terrain.