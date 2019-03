PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN)’s victory in the Semenyih by-election is the first in six by-elections since the 14th General Election where the incumbent party lost.

It marks the end of the honeymoon period for Pakatan Harapan as its governing performance is under public scrutiny with potential electoral repercussions, Gerakan National President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix) said today.

PH has failed to calm growing voices of doubts and criticism after a series of poor governance, unpopular policies, U-turns and constant politicking, he said.

“Many issues remain unresolved or poorly handled. Worse still, they were further complicated by inconsistent and confusing stands or flip-flopping policies by the PH government, much to the dismay of the people,” Lau said in a statement.

“As such, PH leaders must accept the fact that they are losing the plot, and with it the understanding, patience as well as support of the people if PH continues failing to meet its governing expectations.”

Lau said the Semenyih by-election reinforces the notion that popularity in politics must be substantiated with real performance, credibility and commitment. The outcome of the by-election is clearly a sign of growing public disappointment and frustration against PH.

He also felt that the victory of BN in the Semenyih by-election is positive for the nation’s democracy, it pressures the PH

government into performing better with concrete results.

“Malaysians now want a stronger Opposition for check-and-balance against the PH government,” he said.

“We hope the outcome of this by-election would encourage opposition parties to consolidate and step up its role to offer effective and constructive political opposition.”

Lau also called on the Election Commission (EC) and police to investigate reports of alleged electoral offences and take necessary actions to uphold clean, free and fair elections.

He also urges all parties to continue committing to the end of racial politics in Malaysia after reports of alleged racist remarks were made by several leaders during the campaign period.