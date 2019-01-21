Hop-on-hop-off bus service to start in Ipoh by March

IPOH: The “Hop-On-Hop-Off” bus service will start operating around the Kinta Valley by March, says Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said either one or two double-decker buses would be used to provide the service, covering the area from Kinta Valley to Kellie’s Castle.

He was confident the service would attract more tourists and visitors to the city and, thus, help the state government generate income from the tourism sector.

He said this after officiating the closing ceremony of the Taming Sari Cup lawn bowls championships at the Perak Lawn Bowls Arena here today.

Perak emerged champion to take home the Cup and RM5,000 cash. — Bernama