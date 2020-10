PETALING JAYA: Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city lies hope for abused, neglected an underprivileged children.

It is here – in Rumah Hope in Paramount Garden – that they can find food, shelter and clothes. More than that, it also opens the way to a better future for them.

Rumah Hope was established in 1994 as a social ministry of the Good Hope Lutheran Church in aid of five children. It now houses more than 50 children.

Home chairman Jacob Mathew told theSun yesterday that after four years, the home moved from an old bungalow in Jalan Klang Lama to their current premises in Paramount Garden.

In 2006, they added a new block and the home can now house a maximum of 70 children.

They take in children of any race or religion. Currently, the 28 orang asli children form the single largest ethnic group in the home.

Mathew said apart from providing food and shelter, the home also ensures that the children get an education.

“This is the only way to prepare them for the day when they have to start working and earning a living for themselves.”

He said the main objective is to break the cycle of poverty their parents faced, so that they can become successful people in their own way.

“We rely mostly on public funding and donations to sustain our operations, but 2020 has been rough because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mathew said at its peak, the home housed 60 children, with around 20 caretakers who dedicated their time and energy to ensure the children are well taken care of. Now, they are down to six caretakers with more than 50 children.

“Our operating cost is around RM30,000 per month. This goes towards food, salaries of staff, children’s education and pocket money for school, health check-ups, toiletries and other necessities. We also need money for some home maintenance.”

He said the home normally organised a carnival at the end of every year to raise funds, but since the Covid-19 outbreak, they have had to resort to selling calendars in an attempt to boost their coffers.

Mathew said the home is thankful for the past donations but due to the pandemic, contributions have dropped significantly. The home will need to be extra stringent with its spending.

The home welcomes any amount or form of contribution. Those who would like more information on how to help by donating or volunteering may visit their website at https://rumahhope.com/ or call at 03-7954 5523.