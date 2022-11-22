Hoping for the best from new govt

PETALING JAYA: While waiting for the announcement today on the formation of a new government, Malaysians are hopeful that it would put the nation on track to meet the challenges ahead.

Taylor University School of Media and Communication senior lecturer Dr Benjamin Y.H. Loh said while political disillusionment is a little high because of the hung parliament situation, especially for new voters, Malaysians should keep their spirits high and hope for the best coalition to lead the country.

“One should not be disillusioned, but rather use this as an opportunity to channel one’s frustrations and anger at something more productive. This is because voting in a general election is not the only way to participate in the democratic process.

“Regardless of which (coalition) takes Putrajaya, every voter can continue to engage in the political space by pressuring your MP to listen to your voice, work with civil society organisations to push for electoral reforms, or just keep abreast with political news and continue the discourse among your peers, family and the community,” he said.

Several individuals also spoke to theSun about their hopes and wishes for the new government.

Retired civil servant Rahman Yusof, 72, said he wants a clean, efficient and competent government.

“I am hoping the new government will do what is right for the people. I want a government that is in touch with the people’s heartbeat.

“I want a government that is progressing towards full democracy, where parliamentarians interact and actively engage with the public through social media platforms and the occasional town hall meetings.

“Communication is important to harness the people’s energy, especially youths of all ethnicity and backgrounds as we move towards creating a better nation for ourselves and our children and grandchildren.”

Rahman also said the new government must gear up to solve the most urgent and pressing problems, boost the economy by creating more job opportunities and stop the ringgit slide.

Jeremy Lau Wei Han, 21, hopes the new government will hit the ground running and revamp the education system.

“With the implementation of Undi18, political and media literacy needs to be addressed as part of a core agenda. Advocacy initiatives by youths should be welcomed with open arms and be heard.

“The government should also dive into food security and economic growth.

“As the cost of living gradually increases, Malaysia needs to move forward and focus on the current supply chain to improve it and bring down prices by cutting out the middlemen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khalidah Yaakub, 65, said the government must pay attention to the economy, restore the image of Malaysia abroad after all the scandals that had tarnished the nation, and focus on increasing the standard of education.

Isra Daniel Gomez, 19, expressed hope that the new government would abolish the Universities and University Colleges Act of 1971 and replace it with a new law that provides students with the freedom and autonomy to be politically active.

He also wants the parliamentary and electoral system to be revamped.

“This election has shown us that a hung parliament is possible and we may face a few by-elections.”

Alicia Dixon, 21, wants Article 14(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution to be amended so that women who are married to non-Malaysian men would be able to confer their citizenship automatically to their overseas-born children.

In addition, she called for more policies and laws to protect victims of sexual and gender-based violence.