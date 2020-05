THESE are telling signs of the times. As dramatic as it may sound, people have been rushing to pawnshops even before the movement control order (MCO) was replaced by the conditional MCO on May 4.

Long queues formed at pawnshops across the country on the first day of their reopening since the MCO. While there were those who wanted to renew their pawn tickets or redeem their valuables, the majority of them were there for fast cash.

Money is hard to come by for daily wage earners and those who hawk small items for a living during the containment period. Bank loans are out of the question for those without credit worthiness.

With no other avenue, people are resorting to pawning their valuables.

A pawnbroker, who operates 22 pawnshops across Selangor, said it is mostly people in the B40 group who need their services.

Available data speaks lowly of Malaysians’ ability to make provisions for rainy days. Based on its own survey, Bank Negara Malaysia found that 75% of Malaysians have less than RM1,000 in savings.

It is easy to preach prudence, but the burden faced by poor families has put their financial situation in a tailspin. For many, it is beyond their ability to stop the runaway train of accumulated debts.

The situation appears to be graver now, with more people turning to loan sharks for money to meet their expenses.

We have heard enough horror tales of such loans snowballing to amounts that were no longer serviceable.

Then, there is their high-handed way of extracting money from the borrowers, so much so that many had been driven to suicide.

Against this scenario, there is a RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat economic stimulus package from the government. Of this, almost RM128 billion is channelled to preserve the people’s welfare.

The pertinent question here is whether this aid is reaching the right people, and if there is any leakage.

The money needs to be disbursed in a transparent manner to the targeted groups. To keep track, we need recipients to acknowledge receipt and the distribution list to be made public and audited by independent professional bodies.

To avoid leakage and ensure accountability and transparency in disbursing such aid, middlemen or agents must be eliminated in the disbursement chain. All the good efforts to help the poor would come to nought if money meant for them ended up in the wrong pockets.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Horrendous times for the cash-strapped