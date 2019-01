KUALA LUMPUR: A total of six vehicles were involved in an accident at Km13.4 of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) towards Bangsar here today afternoon.

The incident went viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy chief Supt Sarifudin Mohd Saleh said in the 12.30pm incident, a vehicle was being driven recklessly, resulting in the car clipping the left side of another vehicle on the right lane.

He said, the vehicle which was hit careened into a motorcycle. The reckless driver, however, kept on driving and hit two more cars before rear ending a motorcycle resulting in the motorcyclist being thrown off his bike.

“The driver of the car which cause the massive accident then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by members of the public. He has been arrested and brought to the Pantai Police Station for a urine test and will be sent to the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station for alcohol test.

The suspect was tested positive for Methamphetamine.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.