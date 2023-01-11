Horse hit by four-wheel drive dies in Selayang

KUALA LUMPUR: A horse died after being hit by a Four Wheel Drive (4WD) along Jalan Sungai Tua-Ulu Yam, Selayang, at about 6.30am this morning.

Gombak district acting police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said initial investigations revealed that the Ford Ranger (4WD) driven by a 54-year-old man was heading to Sri Gombak from Antara Gapi, when the accident occurred.

“Upon arriving at the location, the driver spotted a horse on the road but could not avoid the horse, thus crashing into the animal.

“The driver of the Ford Ranger and a passenger escaped without any injuries but the horse died at the spot. The case is being investigated,” he said in a statement today.

When contacted by Bernama, Noor Ariffin said police were investigating how and where did the horse come from because nobody has come forward to claim the dead horse.

“We were informed that near the spot of the accident, there are stables but are not certain if the horse involved in the accident was from one of the stables,” he said.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the investigation police officer Sjn Mohd Sakri Mat at 019-9145899 or contact the Gombak police station at 03-61262222.-Bernama