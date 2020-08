PUTRAJAYA: Today’s mounted parade comprising 88 horses, marching over 6.7km around Putrajaya, has added colour to the double celebrations held to mark two historical events – the 63rd National Day, on Aug 31, and Putrajaya’s 25th anniversary on Aug 30.

Led by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, the parade involved mounted units of four agencies, namely, PPj, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

The 88 horses were a symbolic combination of the years of celebration (63 + 25).

Witnessed by a limited number of spectators, the parade commenced at the Dataran Putra and gave a salute to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Aminuddin then presented the Jalur Gemilang and the Putrajaya Silver Jubilee flags to Annuar before the parade continued to the Putrajaya Equestrian Park in Presint 5.

Annuar, met afterwards, told the media that he was proud that Putrajaya was chosen again to host the National Day celebrations tomorrow (Aug 31), after celebrating its 25th anniversary today (Aug 30). — Bernama