Hospital: Blood drives must be kept going

KOTA BHARU: Donor blood has a short shelf life hence donating blood regularly can make a difference, said Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) director, Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali.

“We’ve carried out various initiatives to replenish the blood stock. It’s not at a critical level. We have sufficient supply to last five to seven days.

“However, we have to ensure there is enough available because it is always needed, not just by HRPZ II, but district and private hospitals, too,” she said during a blood drive organised by Kelab Kebajikan Asnaf Kelantan (KKAK) in Tanjung Mas today.

Kelantan state executive councillor, Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi, Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) commercial crime investigation department chief, Supt Ahmad Azizul Mohamed and KKAK chairman, Meor Shamshir Meor Zulkifli Auni, were also present.

Dr Selasawati said donor blood has a shelf life of one and a half months and that 60 - 80 bags are needed on a typical day for transfusions.

“It is mostly needed following childbirth, for accident cases and during emergency surgery.

“We hope that with a good community network and regular donors we can maintain the stock level,” she said, while praising KKAK for its noble effort. — Bernama