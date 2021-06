KUALA LUMPUR: Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has become the second Institution of Higher Learning (IPT) Vaccine Dispensing Centre (PPV) in the country to provide vaccination via the drive-through method and the first in mobile form.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said this was among the efforts of the ministry to mobilise the health workforce of Public Universities and University Teaching Hospitals (HPU) to be involved in the IPT PPV so that the target of 150,000 doses of vaccines administered a day can be achieved by the end of June.

“The programme will focus on urban and rural residents, especially those who have problems of access to the vaccination, transportation problems and others.

“The drive-through and mobile vaccination programme will speed up the process of vaccination to achieve herd immunity faster,’’ she told a special media conference with the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at HCTM here, today.

Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian, Kelantan is the pioneer in the drive-through vaccination method via two phases, namely, phase one from March 22 while phase two started on May 25.

Currently, Noraini said the ministry had received several applications from other HPUs to offer drive-through PPV services.

“We will hold a discussion on this matter and will make an announcement again after obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“A drive-through PPV must have an adequately large area and the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the PPV are being formulated by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF),’’ she added. — Bernama