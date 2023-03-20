Hospital employee charged with drunk driving

IPOH: A general hospital employee who was arrested after running amok and causing injuries to two police personnel, claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jazvinjit Singh, 30, was charged with driving a car while intoxicated beyond the legal limit and the offence was alleged committed near the Police Air Wing Training Base (PLPGU) guard post at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Off Jalan Angsana here at 12.10 am, last Friday.

The charge framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides a maximum prison sentence of two years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000, if convicted.

The accused was allowed bail of RM7,000 with one surety with an additional condition to report to the nearest police station every month.

The court fixed April 3 for re-mention. - Bernama