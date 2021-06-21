Hospital offers free post Covid-19 rehabilitation for underserved individuals, communities

KUALA LUMPUR: The ReGen Rehab Hospital (ReGen Rehab) in Petaling Jaya near here is looking for recovered Covid-19 patients from the underserved individuals and communities category to receive free outpatient rehabilitation treatment under its #WeRecoverTogether Post-Covid Rehab Corporate Responsibility Initiative.

ReGen Rehab acting chief executive officer Hanafi Salehuddin said the search will be until June 30 and will be based on assessment of the individual’s condition and treatment requirements.

“Eligible participants will begin their rehabilitation recovery journey starting July onwards, up to a period of three months,” he said in a statement today.

Hanafi said the initiative provides rehabilitation treatment for post-Covid individuals to receive a progressive continuum of care to meet their physical, functional and cognitive needs.

“Whether they are post-acute patients requiring intensive treatment and close monitoring in a specialised environment or persons back in their day-to-day activities but still experiencing long-term effects from Covid-19, we (ReGen Rehab) want to partner with them on their recovery journey to restore health and rebuild lives,” he said.

Hanafi said that although most people with Covid-19 get better within weeks of the illness, some people experience post-Covid syndrome, which presents a range of long-term symptoms typically generalised as fatigue, pain, and fever that lasts up to 12 weeks or more after Covid-19 infection.

Also known as Long Covid, it could happen to anyone who has had Covid-19 whether they required hospitalisation or not, even if the illness was mild or they had no symptoms, he said.

ReGen Rehab chief medical officer and consultant rehabilitation physician Datin Dr Lydia Abdul Latif said Long Covid could be presented based on multi-organ effects of Covid-19, of which many affected areas necessitate rehabilitation care as a key strategy to prevent complications, promote recovery and improve function of post-Covid patients and persons.

Post-Covid conditions can affect vital body systems such as the heart, lung, muscle, and brain functions, giving rise to experiences of breathlessness, chest tightness, joint pain, loss of concentration and even depression symptoms, all of which are clinically treated under rehabilitation, she said.

Information about ReGen Rehab Hospital’s Post-Covid Rehab Corporate Responsibility Initiative can be obtained by calling 03-7626 1388 or WhatsApp to 019-917 1388 or email info@regen.rehab. -Bernama