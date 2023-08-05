Hospital Serdang renamed Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang

SERDANG: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officiated the ceremony to rename Hospital Serdang, which is now known as Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang.

In his speech, the Ruler thanked the government for naming the hospital after him.

“Indeed, the health and welfare of the people are important to me and will always be close to my heart,” he said at the ceremony held at the Auditorium of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang near here.

The event was also attended by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan and Hospital Serdang director Dr Amin Sah Ahmad were also in attendance.

Hospital Serdang, which began operations in May 2005, is a major specialist hospital and the National Tertiary Cardiac Referral Centre for the central region and complex heart cases nationwide.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that the much-anticipated Cardiology Centre of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang will make it easier for the people, especially in Selangor, to get the best treatment.

“I hope that with the establishment of this cardiology centre, we will be able to improve the delivery of health services and reduce the waiting period for heart patients in Selangor.

“I was informed that Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang has also forged a strategic collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Hospital. It is hoped that this collaboration can be extended to other specialist facilities and services,” he said.

His Royal Highness also urged the government to diversify funding sources for people’s health care by focusing on the development of a national health insurance programme.

“At the same time, the government should take care of the welfare of doctors and health workers because it is a noble job and they should be given due recognition. Do not politicise the issue as it could ultimately be detrimental to all parties.

“The management of the new hospital must also have an efficient system and ensure that scheduled maintenance is carried out. Every damaged infrastructure and equipment must be upgraded and repaired in order to improve the public’s access to health care,” said Sultan Sharafuddin. -Bernama