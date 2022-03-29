Hospitality sector all set to help revive economy

PETALING JAYA: Two years after Malaysia closed its borders amid a global pandemic, the country is set to reopen fully on April 1.

But the question is whether the nation’s economic stability will be restored, especially the hospitality industry, which suffered immensely during the Covid-19 recovery battle.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) CEO Yap Lip Seng, who expressed delight at the government’s decision to relax international travel restrictions, said the hotel industry would be the first to gain and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

He said MAH has been implementing precautionary measures, including assisting hotels in completing testing procedures for passengers as specified by the government to ensure hassle-free travel for arriving tourists.

Yap added the country needs to come up with effective marketing strategies to showcase Malaysia to the world, rather than just reopening borders to stimulate the economy.

“City and business hotels will be the first to gain, particularly those located at the country’s entry points. These are also the ones that had suffered the most during the closure due to its high dependency on international arrivals.

“With the reopening, marketing is crucial to return Malaysia to the world travel map. We are already late in comparison with neighbouring countries, so we need to catch up with more incentives for travel and tourism stakeholders such as airlines to bring in more passengers.

“The end of the tunnel is near, but exiting it requires more than just reopening borders. It includes intensifying tourism marketing and promotions to sell Malaysia to the world, along with efforts to establish vaccinated travel lanes with countries that have yet to reopen their borders.”

Yap emphasised that the government plays a vital role in ensuring healthcare facilities and services are readily available for passengers and also industries such as travel operators, hotels and airlines when the need arises.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) honorary treasurer and spokesman Nigel Wong said the travel and tourism industry will take time to return to normalcy due to differing travel protocols in some countries.

He said border reopening regulations must be clear and concise, with no opportunity for debate and misinterpretations.

“Matta has already been preparing for the border reopenings long before the government’s announcement. We will be organising the Matta Fair in anticipation of the uptake in travel, and also launch our digital platform, which will serve Malaysians and target foreign tourists looking for travel packages in the country.

“We have, together with the Travel Safe Alliance of Malaysia, launched a Travel Safe accreditation programme for our members to help them prepare for foreign tourist arrivals and to instil confidence in Malaysia as a safe, clean and attractive destination to visit.

“Tourism recovery will still take some time as not all countries have the same travel protocols.

“It will also take time for airlines to start flying at full capacity.

“Given the continuing global uncertainty, travellers may opt to plan their trips for later in the year,” he said.