Hospitals to adopt electronic medical record system in three years

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry will adopt the electronic medical record system, which facilitates the transfer and sharing of patient information, and will be implemented in 145 hospitals nationwide in the next three years.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said the system will go through two approaches, with one being lean and light adoption, and the other being heavy and more in-depth.

“We will have a horizontal integration of all healthcare information of patients so that clinical information, past treatments, and allergies can be shared and transferred from clinic to hospital and to other medical facilities,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Asean Healthcare Transformation Summit today.

He also said he hopes the private healthcare sector will come forward and collaborate with the ministry to make this electronic medical record system a seamless one where doctors can retrieve patients’ information effortlessly.

