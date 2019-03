KUALA LUMPUR: Doctors will soon have access to their patients’ medical records from any location within the country.

This will be made possible when the Health Ministry adopts an electronic medical record system that offers seamless access to the medical history of all patients.

The system will be implemented in 145 hospitals nationwide in the next three years, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today.

“The system will contain all healthcare information of every patient, such as his previous treatments and allergies so that it can be shared by all clinics, hospitals and other medical facilities,” he said at a press conference after launching the Asean Healthcare Transformation Summit today.

He expressed hope that the private healthcare sector would come forward to collaborate with the government so that doctors can easily retrieve patients’ information effortlessly.

Dzulkefly said his ministry had received many proposals from various quarters with various experience and specialties.

“We will study these proposals first. We need to make sure we have the right approach and the system is value for money,” he said.

“What we want is patient-centered care. Priority must be given to the patient,” he added.