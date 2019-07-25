‘Hostage rescue’ at Subang Airport

PETALING JAYA: The calm and quiet at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport’s domestic terminal was broken today when Bukit Aman’s Special Actions Unit (UTK) carried out a “rescue” of five VIPs “kidnapped” by a group of militants.

The mock terror attack and hostage rescue drama was a culmination of a joint training exercise which began with a fire fighting and bomb disposal display.

At the climax of the exercise, a five-man terrorist group took over the Subang Skypark Terminal while demanding RM5 million in ransom for the five hostages, four men and a women.

However, swift action by the UTK and Central Brigade Tiger Platoon of the General Operations Force defeated the terrorist within minutes.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the exercise was conducted to identify and improve the preparedness level and communications of all agencies involved during such emergencies.

“A total of 350 officers and men were involved. They consisted of the UTK, VAT 69 commandos, K9, forensics, bomb disposal and the Tiger Platoon.

“Other agencies involved included the National Security Council, Fire and Rescue Services Department, National Disaster Management Agency, Immigration Department, Customs Department, Health Ministry, Welfare Department, Communications Department and the airlines,“ he said.