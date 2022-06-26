Hostel bullying: Investigation paper to be submitted to public prosecutor’s office

IPOH: Police have completed the investigation paper on a bullying case involving 10 students of a secondary school in Teluk Intan on Thursday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said all 10 male students, aged 16 and 17, who were remanded for four days until tomorrow, will be released on police bail.

“The remand was not extended as the investigation has been completed and the investigation paper will be submitted to the Perak Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the examination of the victim, a Form Two student, who was treated at the Teluk Intan Hospital, found that there were fractured ribs and burn marks in the back, soft tissue injury on the right calf, chest, back, both arms, chin and cheeks.

“The victim was discharged from Teluk Intan Hospital and allowed to return home yesterday,” he said.

Police had earlier arrested 10 senior students to the victim at about 11.20 pm on Thursday after receiving a report on the case at 9.40 pm. The victim was being bullied between 12.30 am and 1 am on the same day.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the suspects took the victim to his dormitory room, where he was beaten up by a gang, who also injured him with a hot iron.

The incident was believed to be due to jealousy as the victim was seen chatting up with a female student who was also the girlfriend of one of the suspects. - Bernama