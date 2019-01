SANDAKAN: A contractor is in remand for seven days from today to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false document to obtain tenders to supply food , worth RM2.26 million, to school hostels here for the period between 2017 and 2018.

Magistrate’s Court registrar Rosmaini Osman issued the order, which will expire on Jan 23, following an application by MACC Assistant Senior Superintendent Shuhaimi Abd Manaf.

The 28-year-old man is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama