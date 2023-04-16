Hot, dry weather: SDMC to meet soon- Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will meet soon in view of the current hot and dry weather, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, said the meeting will focus on discussion and prevention of haze occurrence.

“The landas (monsoon) season is over for us now and since last week we have been experiencing hot and dry weather. So, we want to alert all divisional disaster management committees to keep a close watch on all hotspots and potential ones in their respective divisions.

“They must always be on their toes...make the necessary preparations in dealing with fire outbreaks and other related problems,” he said in a statement here, today.

He also hoped the people and those in the plantation industry would not conduct any open burning.

“Always extinguish any fire that you have started in your garden, farm or before you leave.

“The longer the dry season, the wood and vegetation debris will be highly combustible so the danger is a small fire that turns into a big one, especially in peat soil areas,” he added. - Bernama