Hot spell: Kelantan govt plans to build tube wells to address water woes

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government plans to build tube wells in areas in the state that are experiencing a critical supply of clean water due to the current hot spell.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said for that purpose, the state government would seek the cooperation of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Muslim Care Malaysia Society.

“We have discussed with Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) and will work with certain parties such as Muslim Care Malaysia because this organisation has the experience of building tube wells in Sudan, Afghanistan and other countries.

“We will continue to monitor the water supply in the state,” he told reporters after officiating the Kelantan Bio Carnival 2023 at the Darulnaim Islamic Complex in Lundang here today.

In the meantime, Ahmad advised the people of Kelantan to be vigilant, limit their outdoor activities, and not carry out open burning activities during this dry season. -Bernama