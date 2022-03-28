Hot spell: Kelantan JBPM identifies fire-prone areas

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified several areas such as forests and peatlands that are prone to fire during the current hot and dry season.

Its director Zainal Madasin said over 1,000 firefighters were prepared to face any possible fire incident in the areas.

“Among the areas that have been identified are peatlands and grasslands in Bachok and Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh where we had to take a long time to extinguish the blaze.

“As such, all officers and personnel involved are ready to be deployed to monitor the situation and carry out firefighting operations when needed,” he told reporters after attending the media appreciation ceremony at the state JBPM headquarters near Tunjong here today.

Commenting further, Zainal said with the strength of personnel and logistics available, as well as working with several other agencies, the department would be able to deal with fire incidents in the state.

“We have organised workshops with the Environment Department for the management of peat fires which often occur during the hot and dry season. We are also monitoring the weather conditions based on information provided by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“In fact, we also ensure that all logistics assets such as transportation, pumping systems, water resources as well as drones and helicopters are in good condition,” he said.

In another development, Zainal said from January until yesterday, the department received 1,529 emergency calls comprising fire incidents (275), rescue operations (406) and special duties (847) with losses amounting to RM76 million. - Bernama