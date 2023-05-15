Hot spell: KKDW encouraging villagers to grow crops for subsistence

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) is encouraging rural communities to grow subsistence crops to endure the hot spell currently hitting the country.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) is actively promoting the effort for the purpose of maintaining food security in rural communities during the dry season.

“One of Kesedar’s immediate measures is to encourage economic growth activities among housewives with an assistance of up to RM5,000 per household. So far, 50 households are cultivating subsistence crops like cucumber, chilli and mustard over 17 hectares,” she said at the Kesedar Aidilfitri open house here today.

She said Kesedar also took the initiative to cultivate some hardy crops which are suitable for hot weather.

“For the long term, Kesedar has prepared 900 hectares at Paloh 4 in Gua Musang to support food security and a study on crop suitability is being carried out with planting expected to start this year.

“Kesedar also provides land for Agrotech cultivation near Kampung Manek Urai Baru in Kuala Krai, which covers an area of 33.75 hectares, of which 16 hectares have been planted with permanent and also short-term crops,” she said after presenting religious donations to 80 asnaf communities in Gua Musang. - Bernama