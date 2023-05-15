Hot spell: Over 100 Kuala Sungai residents in Gua Musang start storing water

GUA MUSANG: More than 100 residents in Kuala Sungai here have started making early preparations by saving water supplies for their daily use due to the hot spell that is currently hitting the country.

Resident Norazma Abdullah, 40, said that so far they are depending on the two water tanks in their village to get water supplies to hold about 2,000 litres of water.

“I started storing water a week ago in barrels and buckets, and I also set aside water in used bottles for cooking and drinking as a preparation in case the water supply is cut off.

“Due to the limited space in the house, we are unable to store a lot of water,“ she said when met by reporters at her home, here today.

As for Mat Yusof Ismail, 56, he said the location of the village which sits on the edge of Sungai Nenggiri does not guarantee an alternative source of clean water supply because the water in the river is quite murky and unsafe for consumption.

“We have to be frugal in using resources from a tube well to avoid wastage,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff said he did not deny that many residents living in the interiors of Gua Musang still do not get clean water from Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB).

“Most of the residents in this area still use tap water or tube well water. We are worried that tap water catchment and tube well water will dry up and cause the water supply to be cut off.

“I advise that the approximately 15,000 residents in the Nenggiri constituency who use tap water sources and tube wells to make early preparations for the hot spell and take precautions by saving water for daily use,“ he said. -Bernama