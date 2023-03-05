Hot spell: Schools need to stop outdoor activities - DEP Education Minister

ALOR SETAR: School authorities need to stop all activities outside the classroom, including co-curriculum activities as well as organising annual sports event, for the time being in view of the current hot weather for the safety of students and teachers.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said although no schools in the country have been closed due to the current hot spell, they are required to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

“I call on students and the school population to be careful about the (current) hot weather and to drink plenty of water, as well as not hold outdoor activities,“ she told a press conference after her visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Rakyat here today.

Earlier, Lim went on a working visit to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Peng Mi, SJKC Keat Hwa S and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Barathy.

She said state education departments (JPN) nationwide monitor the hot weather conditions and precautionary measures will be taken, including implementing an effective approach to deal with the issue.

“According to the set guidelines, schools will be closed if the temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celcius, Schools will apply to the JPN, and the JPN will make a decision (regarding the closure of schools),“ she said.

During the school visit, Lim announced an allocation of RM200,000 each for school maintenance for SJKC Peng Min and SJKT Barathy, and RM150,000 each to SJKC Keat Hwa S and SK Taman Rakyat.

Meanwhile, according to a Bernama report today, students, teachers and members of the implementing group in all educational institutions under the Education Ministry (MOE) are given special permission to wear appropriate sports attire during the current hot spell to avoid any health complications.

Neckties are also not mandatory for students wearing school uniforms.

According to the Guidelines for the Closure of Educational Institutions under the MOE During the Hot Weather dated April 28, 2023, schools are allowed to close if the hot weather is at the level two warning with temperature exceeding 37 degrees Celcius for three consecutive days. - Bernama