Hot weather: Follow relaxation for sportswear in schools: Ariffin

KOTA KINABALU: The purpose of allowing sportswear is to provide convenience and comfort to students, teachers and school staff to cope with the current hot weather, said Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif.

Therefore, he asked the administrators, principals and headmasters of schools to implement it properly, including ensuring that the sports attire worn by the students is decent while there is no need to specify the colour of the clothes so long as it is in compliance with the rules.

“The special permission (using sportswear) given by the Ministry of Education (MOE) takes into account the current situation to avoid any health complications.

“I am confident that the principal or headmaster can manage the dispersal of students after school hours to avoid any critical situation at midday,” he said in a statement today.

Ariffin also agreed with the Ministry of Education’s decision to postpone all activities outside the classroom, including cross-country runs, parades, sports and games, camping and teaching activities due to the uncertain weather.

Recently, the MOE gave special permission to students, teachers and supervisory staff in all educational institutions under the ministry to wear plain attire or sportswear during hot weather to avoid health complications. - Bernama