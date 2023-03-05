Hot weather: JKNK holds discussions with several agencies

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) has held discussions with various parties including the state disaster management agency following the current hot weather in the state.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said State Education Department (JPN), the Kelantan Information Department, Broadcasting Department and the State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) were also involved.

He said the meeting was to find out what measures could be taken by the agencies in dealing with the hot weather which is expected to last until August.

“For example, in the meeting yesterday, JPN informed the steps they have taken as the situation has triggered levels 1,2,3 and 4 caution which require certain measures to be taken.

“So far I am satisfied with the explanation given. However, in terms of scope, this does not involve the department alone as parents too must play their a role to ensure that their children are not exposed to the sun over a long period,“ he told reporters when met at Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Open House, here today.

Elaborating, Dr Zaini said JKNK was constantly monitoring weather-related illnesses including heat exhaustion or heat stroke to prevent the risk of death.

“So far, only two cases have been detected at the end of April due to the current hot weather. As such we advise the public to continue to take preventive measures.

“Those who have to work in the field and are exposed to the sun’s rays for hours, need to be cautious and take personal protection measures such as using an umbrella, hat and so forth,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed a case of death due to heat stroke in Kelantan involving an 11-year-old child at Balai Health Clinic, Bachok, last week. - Bernama