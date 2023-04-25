Hot weather: Kelantan MB calls for Muslims to hold solat hajat

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob has called on the people of the state to hold ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) in their respective homes as well as to pray for the nation that is facing extremely hot weather.

He said the hot spell, which is expected to continue till August, has caused a prolonged drought and destroyed agricultural crops.

Imams are also asked to perform solat hajat at mosques or surau throughout the state to seek rainfall in proportion for the well-being of the earth and the entire population, he said.

“I call on the people of Kelantan to increase their istighfar and pray to Allah SWT as well as to take the opportunity to hold solat hajat in their respective homes.

“Hopefully with these efforts, Allah SWT will shower His mercy on all of us by granting even rainfall and to refresh the earth,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama