Hot weather: KPDN to monitor price of fish - Salahuddin

GOMBAK: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will monitor the price of fish which is alleged to have risen following a shortage of supply due to the hot weather.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that, so far, the price of fish is under control and has not yet become a crisis.

“Supply (of fish) is also sufficient. KPDN and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) enforcement officers are always monitoring the situation and, if there specific complaints, even if they are isolated, we will address them,” he said after launching the Payung Rahman Initiative with Giant, here, today.

Through this initiative, the Giant Hypermarket offers essential items with savings of between 10 per cent and 30 per cent at all 90 Giant supermarkets and hypermarkets nationwide.

Local media had previously reported that a small number of traders had to raise the price of fish to cover the increase imposed by suppliers claiming there is a supply shortage.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the KPDN planned to hold special meetings with industry players to discuss the direction and aspirations of the Payung Rahman Initiative.

He said this because the initiative is now into its fifth month and still getting an encouraging response.

“The KPDN will also make more comprehensive and systematic plans, where all Payung Rahman initiatives, including Rahmah Package, Rahmah Menu and Rahmah Sale, can be ensured to last and be better managed,” he said. - Bernama