Hot weather not affecting food supply by farmers, fishermen

PASIR PUTEH: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) assures that the current hot weather affecting the country will not affect farmers, fishermen and breeders to produce and supply food.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix), however, said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation and conduct studies on the matter from time to time so as not to affect all parties.

“So far, we have not received any reports of insufficient food supplies as the hot weather is at the initial stage and we still have stocks of the commodities.

“We will continue to monitor the situation from time to time as this hot weather is expected to last until August.

“I advise farmers, fishermen and breeders to take care of their health and take precautionary measures when they go to the field,“ he told reporters after the Majlis Jalinan Mesra Madani with fishermen here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the government has approved RM600,000 for the construction of three fish habitat sites in Kelantan, namely Tumpat, Bachok and Kota Bharu Area Fishermen's Associations, which will benefit 3,785 fishermen.

“I would also like to announce that a project to improve and repair jetties in Kuala Kemasin, Kelantan, has been approved with an allocation of RM200,000, which will benefit 150 fishermen and 80 boats.

“We also hope that the ice factory built by the National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) in Tok Bali, which started its operation in March, will assist fishermen in the area to get enough ice to ensure that the quality of the fish is maintained before it reaches the consumer,“ he said.

He said that the growth and viability of the fisheries sector due to constant technological change required fishermen from time to time to change the traditional way of fishing to a more commercial and sustainable way.

“We are working to advance the production of fishery products by establishing fish landing sites, modernising fishing vessels and providing fishing aids such as nets, life jackets and others.

“All the policies and programmes the government is working on will not be achieved simply by brainstorming, as they need to be carefully planned, well executed and their development monitored,“ he said. -Bernama