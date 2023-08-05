Hot weather not disrupting supply of daily necessities

SUNGAI PETANI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) forsees that the current hot weather will not affect the supply of daily necessities.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said so far the situation is under control and issues on the supply of goods including sugar, as reported to have hit the East Coast states, have also been resolved.

“So far, nothing (supply of goods affected by hot weather) has been affected, all are under control. In Kedah, I understand that there is no issue of sugar or mineral water shortage, so I hope this situation will remain.

“However, in dealing with the sugar issue, KPDN will act more proactively in that we will plan early and have more frequent engagements so that there is no sugar supply crisis in our country,“ he said when met by reporters after launching TF Value-Mart Sungai Lalang branch, here today.

He said the ministry has been monitoring the market situation constantly and will take appropriate action to ensure that the supply of essential goods is always sufficient

Commenting on incentives for Menu Rahmah food traders, Salahuddin said the matter would be decided latest, by the end of this month.

“KPDN has held an engagement once and we will hold another two or three meetings to explain and table the packages that can be offered to help the traders who participate in the Menu Rahmah initiative,“ he said.

At the event, Salahuddin also launched the Payung Rahmah initiative with TF Value-Mart at all its 44 branches nationwide which would be offering over 1,000 items at a discount of at least 10 per cent from the normal price.

”We hope the special price will last until the end of the year. This is the way the MADANI government continues to work and introduce initiatives. KPDN will also continue to hold engagement sessions with players in the retail industry,“ he said. -Bernama