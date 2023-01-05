Hot weather: Pos Lebir Orang Asli worried as water catchment drying up

GUA MUSANG: About 500 Orang Asli from the Bateq and Mendriq tribe in Kampung Pasir Linggi, Pos Lebir near here are worried as the water catchment from the hills, which is the source of their needs, is drying up due to the current hot weather.

Kampung Pasir Linggi is situated at the border of the Gua Musang and Kuala Krai districts.

Villager Rose Bolek, 49, said the residents are currently collecting rainwater for daily use.

“The water in the house is drying up. When it rains, there is water. So, we store rainwater and have to go to Sungai Lebir to get water, even though the water there is dirty.

“I also limit outdoor activities for my children due to severe hot weather,” she told reporters when met at Pos Lebir here.

For 60-year-old Hamzah Pucuk, he and the other villagers decided to limit farming activities and venturing into the forest.

“The weather now is not like it used to be as it does not feel so cold anymore. We only work until 11 am because we do not want to expose ourselves to the hot weather.

“My children also often fall sick and I have taken them to the village shaman for treatment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Halim Lilin said that, apart from hoping for rainy weather, the villagers also need to find other alternatives.

“In addition to waiting and collecting rainwater in front of the house, villagers also purchase mineral water from the store as they fear that the tap water will run dry and the stored rainwater will be used up,“ he said. - Bernama