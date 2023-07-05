Hot weather: Schools in Johor ordered to suspend outdoor activities

KOTA TINGGI: Schools in Johor have been ordered to temporarily suspend all activities outside the classroom following the hot weather in the country.

Johor Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said instructions regarding the matter were issued by the state government to the State Education Department (JPNJ) two days ago.

She said outdoor activities, including sports events such as cross-country, should be postponed to avoid any unwanted risks.

However, for schools that want to continue to carry out outdoor activities, especially for programmes that had been planned for some time, they have to inform the respective district education office, she told reporters when met at the 2023 Perdana Aidilfitri celebration at Dewan Felda Lok Heng Barat here today.

Prior to this, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was reported to have called for the cooperation of all learning institutions under the ministry to suspend outdoor activities due to the prolonged hot and dry weather in the country. - Bernama