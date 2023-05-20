Hot weather: Students, teachers can continue wearing sports attire

KOTA BHARU: The Education Ministry (MOE) has yet to set a time frame regarding permission for students, teachers and members of the implementing group in all its educational institutions to wear appropriate sports attire during the current hot weather, said its Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the special permission depends on weather conditions and is issued to avoid any health complications.

“The MOE does not make decisions on its own, we are assisted by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, which constantly monitor the weather and temperature to ensure that we can continue our activities with the students.

“This step is also to ensure that unwanted incidents can be prevented,” she said.

She said this to reporters after attending MADANI Education Roadshow dan Aidilfitri with Education Minister do, here today.

Also present were Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali, Kelantan education director Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz and CelcomDigi chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah.

At the event, Fadhlina also launched the EL30 and M40 Teacher package which is a strategic collaboration between Yayasan Didik Negara (YDN) and CelcomDigi.

On May 3, the MOE issued special permission to students, teachers and members of the implementing group in all its educational institutions to wear appropriate sports attire during the current hot weather to avoid any health complications.

MOE also said that said neckties are not mandatory for students wearing school uniforms.- Bernama