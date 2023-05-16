Hot weather: T’ganu water supply will not be affected - Satu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (Satu) has given its assurance that the water supply in the state will not be affected despite the current hot weather phenomenon.

Its chief executive officer Ts Abdul Karim Endut (pix) said that Satu has a production capacity of 1,041 million litres of water per day to benefit 364,000 user accounts, through 15 water treatment plants statewide.

“Currently, even though our (water) production is 811 million litres per day, which is an increase from 720 million litres per day last year, we still have 200 million litres of water storage.

“Terengganu is lucky to be blessed with a large river... and if there is a possibility that it dries up, we also get additional water supply from the Kenyir Dam for certain districts including Kuala Terengganu,” he told reporters after visiting the P. Musang water treatment plant here.

However, he reminded all users to continue to be prudent in their daily water use to avoid any risks.

According to Abdul Karim, Terengganu is one of the states that recorded the highest per capita water consumption in the country, which is 260 litres per day, exceeding the national average of 240 litres and it may be due to the low water tariff.

“In the event that Terengganu is facing a severe drought, there will certainly be disruptions to the flow of raw water and there are places or water treatment plants where we need to reduce production so that daily operations can still run.

“Hence, if users continue to use 260 litres of water a day, some of them will not get water supply as the supply from the water treatment plant will be reduced,” he said. -Bernama