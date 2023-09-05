Hot weather: Water in T’ganu dams sufficient - MB

MARANG: Water levels in all dams in Terengganu are at an adequate level, despite facing hot and dry weather conditions which are predicted to last until October.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said, however, the state government will continue to take proactive measures to ensure that the people in the state do not suffer serious consequences in the event that the El Nino phenomenon hits, especially in terms of water supply.

“State government agencies have implemented various measures to ensure there is no severe disruption to the people, including in the aspect of water supply.

“Presently, there is enough water in the dams, there is no problem... it is now May and if the dry and hot weather conditions continue until October, Insya-Allah the supply will be sufficient, and in November, the monsoon will start,” he told reporters when met at the Rhu Rendang state constituency’s Aidilfitri open house here, today.

Meanwhile, regarding the upcoming state elections, he said that he left it to the party’s top leadership to decide whether he would defend the Rhu Rendang state seat.

“It is not my place to make a decision (contesting which state seat) even though (I am) the vice-president of PAS. Any (decision) is determined by the top leadership,” he said.

In the 14th General Election, Ahmad Samsuri won the Rhu Rendang state seat after obtaining 13,851 votes, defeating the Barisan Nasional candidate, Datuk Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku (7,823 votes); and PKR candidate, Sarawi Sulong (729 votes). -Bernama