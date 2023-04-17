Hot weather: Water levels at dams, rivers in S’gor still adequate

SHAH ALAM: The water levels at dams and rivers in Selangor are still adequate with a suitable amount of rainfall so far, state Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Agriculture Modernisation Committee chairman Izham Hashim said.

“Currently there are no issues (with the water supply) in Selangor,” he told the media after attending a workshop on the Sungai Klang Intergrated River Basin Management Plan Review here today.

He did advise the public to be prudent in their use of water as the state population uses the highest amount of water, 220 litres a day, compared to the World Health Organisation’s recommended 170 litres.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had previously announced that all states in the country would be hit by prolonged hot weather till August due to the inter-monsoon period.

In other developments, Izham said slope and road repairs along the Batang Kali-Genting Highlands route are expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

“We will complete the retaining walls first and use technology that is suitable for the area.

“The contractor has been appointed to conduct repairs and will need 10 months to complete the work,” he added. - Bernama