Hotel assistant executive manager charged with outraging modesty of former TV newsreader

PETALING JAYA: An assistant executive manager of a hotel pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to the charge of outraging the modesty of his female colleague who is a former newsreader of a private television station.

Mohd Faizal Hussain, 53, was charged with using criminal force against the 54-year-old woman with intent to outrage her modesty at a hotel in Damansara, near here, at 1 pm on July 13 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah allowed Mohd Faizal, represented by lawyer Nur Afiqah Mohd Ashriee, bail of RM4,000 with one surety and also ordered him to not intimidate the victim and witnesses in the case.

The court set Nov 20 for mention. - Bernama