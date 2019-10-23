Hotel associations call on nation’s leaders to address racial and religious tension

GEORGE TOWN: Fearing the possible negative impact racial and religious differences will have on the tourism sector, even hoteliers are now urging the nation’s leaders to address the issue without delay.

It began with the Hospitality Network Group (HNG) of Malacca, which has called for a quick end to racial and religious discord.

Now, the Penang and Kedah chapters of the Malaysian Association of Hoteliers (MAH) have jumped on the bandwagon.

Penang MAH chairman Khoo Boo Lim said a harmonious society would be a “definite plus point” for tourism, while his Kedah counterpart Eugene Dass said political leaders should begin by focusing on what really counted for the country.

Dass pointed out that this was all the more crucial given that the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign is just around the corner. The country is hoping to welcome at least 30 million visitors and tourism receipts of RM100 billion.