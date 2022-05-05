Hotel murder solved with arrest of two suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: The murder of a 49-year-old man who was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in a hotel room at Bukit Bintang here on Tuesday was solved by police following the arrest of two suspects.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said police investigators learnt that the motive behind the killing was linked to a drug deal that went awry.

He said the two suspects who are aged 47 and 51 were traced and arrested at an undisclosed location in Puchong, Selangor on Wednesday night.

Azmi said the arrest of the two suspects led police to the recovery of 14 live ammunition and two handguns namely a semi-automatic pistol and a .38-calibre revolver, one of which is believed to have been used to gun down the victim.

Police also seized several other items such as cellphones, clothing and a motorcycle used during the killing.

He said checks also showed that the murdered man who hails from Johor had 13 past criminal records for drug related offences, murder and kidnapping.

The victim had checked into the hotel in Bukit Bintang on Tuesday evening just an hour before his death and was found lying motionless in his room by a hotel staff.

Soon after the murder took place, police arrested a suspect in his 40’s at the hotel where the victim was killed and launched a hunt for two other men who had fled the scene.

Azmi said the first suspect who has seven past records for drug-related offences is being held under a six-day remand order.

“With the arrest of the three men, the case is considered solved.” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here.