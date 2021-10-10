Hotel operator, transport provider welcome reopening of state borders

PETALING JAYA: The lifting of the ban on interstate travel from tomorrow has been welcomed by a hotel operator, car rental company and car sharing platform provider.

Socar CEO Leong Foong today welcomed the news announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a television broadcast earlier.

“At Socar and (car sharing platform provider) Trevo, we welcome the announcement that interstate travel is now allowed in all states across Malaysia beginning 11 October 2021,” Foong said in a statement.

“We commend the Ministry of Health, the frontliners and the Malaysian people for contributing towards meeting the timeline set in ensuring that 90% of Malaysian adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Tourism and travel has proven itself resilient before and I am confident that, with the support of the Government and relevant ministries, we will recover from this and thrive again in a manner which is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.”

He expressed confidence that the country will will see a huge rebound in domestic tourism coupled with an increase in demand for land transport.

Similarly, hotel operator OYO also welcomed the lifting of the travel ban for those who are fully vaccinated.

“With the pandemic restrictions eased as we move into the endemic stage, our Malaysian OYO patrons can begin to look forward to a sustainable recovery for the vital hospitality economic sector,” OYO Malaysia & Singapore Vice President & Head, Tan Ming Luk said.

“We remain committed to continuing support for tourism and working towards the country’s full reopening and recovery.

“While the country’s focus is on the sustainability of our tourism sector, we will continue to plan for a stronger recovery in this endemic rebuilding phase. Together with our OYO patrons, we are definitely looking forward to continuing our support for growing the domestic tourism economy before the country opens its borders further to welcome eager international travellers.”